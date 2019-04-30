Canada through to semis of para hockey worlds

Tyler McGregor and Greg Westlake each had a goal and an assist as Canada blanked South Korea 4-0 Tuesday at the world para hockey championship.

Zach Lavin and Liam Hickey also scored for Canada, which finished second in Group A with six points (two regulation wins, one loss) and advanced directly into the semifinals.

Dominic Larocque made one save for the shutout.

Lee Jae Woong made 11 saves for South Korea, which finished third in the group with three points (one regulation win, two losses). The Koreans will play a quarterfinal against the second-place team in Group B.

The United States finished first in Group A with a perfect nine points and also advanced directly into the semifinals.