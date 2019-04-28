Bridges, McGregor pace Canada in 14-2 rout of Norway at para-hockey worlds
Billy Bridges and Tyler McGregor each had three goals and two assists as Canada defeated Norway 14-2 Sunday at the world para-hockey championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
Combine for 6 goals, 10 points as Canada evens record at 1-1 in Czech Republic
Billy Bridges and Tyler McGregor each had three goals and two assists as Canada defeated Norway 14-2 Sunday at the world para-hockey championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
Liam Hickey added two goals and two assists, Antoine Lehoux scored twice and Greg Westlake, Dominic Cozzolino, Rod Crane and Zach Lavin also found the net for Canada, which improved to 1-1 after losing its opener 3-1 to the United States on Sunday.
Ola Oiseth and Audun Bakke scored for the Norwegians, who fell to 0-2.
Corbin Watson made six saves for Canada.
Norwegian goaltender Johan Groeline allowed six goals on 11 shots in the first period. He was replaced to start the second by Erik Haugen, who allowed eight goals on 14 shots in relief.
Canada plays its final preliminary-round game Tuesday against South Korea.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.