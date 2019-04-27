Canada falls to United States at para hockey worlds opener
Declan Farmer scored twice as the United States defeated Canada 3-1 in the opening game for both teams at the 2019 para ice hockey world championship.
Declan Farmer scored twice as the United States defeated Canada 3-1 in the opening game for both teams at the 2019 para ice hockey world championship.
Greg Westlake gave Canada a 1-0 lead early in the second period when he tucked a loose puck into the left corner past U.S golatender Steve Cash.
Farmer responded just over two minutes later on a short-handed breakaway, then Noah Grove tapped in a pass from Chris Douglas on a two-on-one to put the Americans up 2-1.
Famer capped the win with an empty-net goal.
Dominic Larocque stopped 11 shots for Canada.
Cash made 10 saves for the U.S.
