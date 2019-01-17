Canadian para skier Frederique Turgeon wins 2nd straight slalom gold
Canadian para skier Frederique Turgeon scored a gold medal in the final slalom event of the 2019 Para Alpine World Cup opener in Zagreb, Croatia on Thursday.
19-year-old skied to a commanding win with a 2-run time of 2:16.96
Canadian para skier Frederique Turgeon scored a gold medal in the final slalom event of the 2019 Para Alpine World Cup opener in Zagreb, Croatia on Thursday.
Turgeon posted a two-run time of two minutes 16.96 seconds in the women slalom standing event, giving her a commanding win over the rest of the field.
"My leg was very tired, and I felt my second run was slow," said Turgeon. "The softer snow conditions make it harder for me to stay balanced, but I'm still very happy with what I did."
The 19-year-old also won gold on Wednesday in the women slalom standing event.
WATCH | Frederique Turgeon earns first World Cup Podium on Wednesday:
Turgeon will join her Canadian para alpine skiing teammates for the IPC world championships in between Jan. 21-Feb. 1, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia and Sella Nevea, Italy.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.