Canadian para skier Frederique Turgeon wins 2nd straight slalom gold

Canadian para skier Frederique Turgeon scored a gold medal in the final slalom event of the 2019 Para Alpine World Cup opener in Zagreb, Croatia on Thursday.

Turgeon posted a two-run time of two minutes 16.96 seconds in the women slalom standing event, giving her a commanding win over the rest of the field.

"My leg was very tired, and I felt my second run was slow," said Turgeon. "The softer snow conditions make it harder for me to stay balanced, but I'm still very happy with what I did."

The 19-year-old also won gold on Wednesday in the women slalom standing event.

After placing fourth last year, Frederique Turgeon of Montreal won the women slalom standing event at the 2019 Para Alpine World Cup in Zagreb, Croatia on Wednesday.

Turgeon will join her Canadian para alpine skiing teammates for the IPC world championships in between Jan. 21-Feb. 1, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia and Sella Nevea, Italy.