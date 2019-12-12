Canadians McKeever, Arendz ski to pair of podiums at para nordic World Cup
Gold, bronze for Canada as cross-country season kicks off in Norway
Canada opened the para nordic World Cup season with authority on Thursday.
McKeever, along with guide and fellow Canmore, Alta., native Russell Kennedy, eased to victory with a time of 19 minutes 32 seconds in Lillehammer, Norway.
"It was really good today. Russ picked the pace today and I tried not to ask him to slow down. I just wanted to suffer for as long as I could," McKeever said. "We got to that third and final lap and I had to get him to slow it down a bit."
The 17-time Paralympic medallist finished 40 seconds ahead of Sweden's second-place Zebastian Modin. Russia's Oleg Ponomarev captured bronze at 20:22.7.
Yet McKeever, 40, said he wasn't even at his best.
"My shape is still not exactly where I want it. I am up and down a bit right now, but things were a lot better today," McKeever said.
Meanwhile, Arendz, of Hartsville, P.E.I., skied his 2.5-kilometre loop in 19:58.5 to begin his campaign with bronze.
"At times I skied very well, but little mistakes added up and I finished third," Arendz, 29, said. "Our team worked really well together today to provide great skis. I'm satisfied with my race, but still have several things I need to be working on throughout the season."
Arendz, an eight-time Paralympic medallist, finished 56 seconds behind the winning mark set by Russia's Vladislav Lekomtsev (19:08.0), but just four seconds back of silver medallist Rushan Minnegulov, also of Russia (19:55.8).
Both McKeever and Arendz said tough snow conditions in Norway made for a slower pace than usual.
On the women's side, Brittany Hudak was Canada's top finisher. The 26-year-old Prince Albert, Sask., native placed sixth in the women's 7.5-kilometre standing classification. Natalie Wilkie, of Salmon Arm, B.C., ended seventh with a time of 27:33.1.
