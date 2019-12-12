Canadians McKeever, Arendz ski to pair of podiums at para nordic World Cup

Canada opened the para nordic World Cup season with authority on Thursday.

Brian McKeever, Canada's flag-bearer at the 2018 Paralympic opening ceremony, grabbed gold in the men's cross-country 7.5-kilometre classic-ski visually impaired category, while Mark Arendz, the closing ceremony flag-bearer, earned bronze in the men's cross-country standing division.

McKeever, along with guide and fellow Canmore, Alta., native Russell Kennedy, eased to victory with a time of 19 minutes 32 seconds in Lillehammer, Norway.

"It was really good today. Russ picked the pace today and I tried not to ask him to slow down. I just wanted to suffer for as long as I could," McKeever said. "We got to that third and final lap and I had to get him to slow it down a bit."

The 17-time Paralympic medallist finished 40 seconds ahead of Sweden's second-place Zebastian Modin. Russia's Oleg Ponomarev captured bronze at 20:22.7.

Yet McKeever, 40, said he wasn't even at his best.

"My shape is still not exactly where I want it. I am up and down a bit right now, but things were a lot better today," McKeever said.

Meanwhile, Arendz, of Hartsville, P.E.I., skied his 2.5-kilometre loop in 19:58.5 to begin his campaign with bronze.

"At times I skied very well, but little mistakes added up and I finished third," Arendz, 29, said. "Our team worked really well together today to provide great skis. I'm satisfied with my race, but still have several things I need to be working on throughout the season."

Arendz, an eight-time Paralympic medallist, finished 56 seconds behind the winning mark set by Russia's Vladislav Lekomtsev (19:08.0), but just four seconds back of silver medallist Rushan Minnegulov, also of Russia (19:55.8).

Both McKeever and Arendz said tough snow conditions in Norway made for a slower pace than usual.

On the women's side, Brittany Hudak was Canada's top finisher. The 26-year-old Prince Albert, Sask., native placed sixth in the women's 7.5-kilometre standing classification. Natalie Wilkie, of Salmon Arm, B.C., ended seventh with a time of 27:33.1.