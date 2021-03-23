Canada's McKeever reels in another, winning silver at World Cup in Finland

Canada's most decorated winter Paralympian, Brian McKeever, continued his medal-winning ways Tuesday, taking silver in the men's visually impaired 7.5-kilometre classic-ski race at the Para-Nordic World Cup in Vuokatti, Finland.

The 41-year-old McKeever, along with his guide Russell Kennedy (both from Canmore, Alta.), finished with a time of 18 minutes 17.5 seconds, behind Zebastian Modin of Sweden, who won gold with a time of 17:12.6. Belarus' Yury Holub was third at 18:37.3.

The Canadian duo previously picked up gold in the middle-distance race on Friday and a bronze medal in Monday's 20K race.

"Mission accomplished," McKeever said. "It was important for us to get over here and just see where we are at. These results show that we are close, and if I'm good we will be right there.

"It still felt heavy, but I was the closest I felt on power so I think a lot of what is missing right now is just having races. Maybe I didn't feel as good as usual today but being able to generate more and move better is a good sign."

Women's races

On the women's side, Canadian Brittany Hudak collected another bronze medal in the women's 5K classic-ski standing race.

The 27-year-old from Prince Albert, Sask., clocked in at 14:24.7, finishing behind Norway's Vilde Nilsen, who won gold with a time of 13:52.9, and Russia's Ekaternia Rumyantseva, who crossed the line at 14:12.8 to win silver.

"I knew going into the race that I needed to start hard and maintain a fast pace with it being only five kilometres," Hudak said. "I felt really good throughout the race and was happy my body had some pep for a fight for a podium.

"My skis were amazing today and the staff were so helpful giving splits and cheering me on around the course. It was a great team effort that resulted in podium performances, so we are thrilled."

Three other Canadians took part in both the women's and men's five-kilometre sit-ski races.

Christina Picton (Fonthill, Ont.) skied to a seventh place finish with a time of 18:42.9. Lyne-Marie Bilodeau (Sherbrooke, Que.) was ninth at 20:16.0. Derek Zaplotinsky (Smokey Lake, Alta.) finished in eighth in the men's race at 15:34.3.

The Para-Nordic World Cup resumes Thursday with the first of two days of biathlon competitions.