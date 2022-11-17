Canadian Paralympic Committee supports IPC's decision to suspend Russian, Belarusian Paralympic Committees

The Canadian Paralympic Committee announced its support of the International Paralympic Committee's decision to suspend all membership rights of the Russian and Belarusian Paralympic Committees until further notice.

"Because of the continued war and atrocities in Ukraine, this is the logical next step in reaffirming our message that aggression and war are not acceptable," the CPC said in a statement following Wednesday's decision.

The IPC may consider expulsion in accordance with the IPC Constitution if the situation worsens. The IPC General Assembly can also revoke any suspension imposed in accordance with the IPC Constitution if the grounds on which it was imposed no longer apply.

The IPC first banned both the Russian and Belarusian teams from competing at the Beijing Paralympics last March after facing threats of withdrawals and growing animosity in the Athletes Village.

"The CPC joins the worldwide movement of NPCs and other sporting organizations in continuing to condemn the atrocities being undertaken by Russia and Belarus in Ukraine," CPC president Marc-André Fabien said.

The IPC's decision to suspend the Russian and Belarusian Paralympic Committees stems from their inability to comply with membership obligations under the IPC Constitution, including: