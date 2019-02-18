Collin Cameron earns Canada's 1st gold at para Nordic ski worlds

Canada's Collin Cameron won the country's first gold medal of the world para Nordic ski championship in Prince George, B.C.

Cameron, 30, took the men's cross-country sitting sprint title ahead of American Daniel Cnossen and Ukraine's Taras Rad. The Sudbury, Ont., native also won qualification as well as the first semifinal.

"It's amazing. It is a dream come true," said Cameron. "I just wanted to come out here and go as fast as I could. The skis were like rockets today so cudos to all of the wax techs and supporters on the team that were a part of this today."

At his first Paralympics appearance last February in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Cameron won three gold medals across three separate cross-country skiing disciplines.

WATCH | Collin Cameron skis to para Nordic gold

Cameron finished atop the field in the men's cross-country sitting sprint event at the World Para Nordic Skiing Championships from Prince George, B.C. 6:35

Earlier at worlds, Cameron won silver in the men's 12.5-kilometre biathlon sit-skiing event for his first-ever world championship hardware, posting a career-best time of 44 minutes 45.5 seconds.

On the women's side of the standing sprint Canada's Natalie Wilkie just missed the podium in fourth place while fellow Canuck Emily Young finished sixth.

Norway's Nilde Vilsen took home gold.