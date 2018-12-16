Collin Cameron leads trio of Canadian para Nordic medallists

Collin Cameron surprised himself and pumped his arms while crossing the finish line after leading the world's best sit-skiers around a one-kilometre lap at the IPC World Cup on Sunday.

The 30-year-old para Nordic skier who lives in Sudbury, Ont., sprinted to his second career victory, highlighting a triple medal day for the Canadian squad in Vuokatti, Finland.

"I had high expectations for myself," Cameron, whose other win came two years ago at a World Cup event in Pyeongchang, South Korea, told Cross Country Canada. "I felt confident I could get a top-three after my qualification lap.

"I just felt really good, and my skis were so fast today. The techs did a great job on my boards and gave me the confidence to go for the win today."

A well-respected athlete on the circuit, Cameron cited his approach to sprint races as the key to victory.

Triple medallist in Pyeonchang

"I now take the time between heats to go back to the wax room, and stay warm," said the former sledge hockey player. "I owe a lot of this victory to everyone on this team. I can't thank them enough for all the positive vibes."

Cameron defeated fellow podium finishers Taras Rad of the Ukraine and American Daniel Cnossen in the sprint final.

He was part of the record-setting 16-medal haul by Canada's para Nordic team in February at the Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where he won two biathlon medals and other in cross-country relay at his Winter Games debut.

Two of Cameron's Olympic teammates, Natalie Wilkie and Brian McKeever, also medalled on Sunday.

Wilkie, 17, captured her first World Cup medal, finishing behind winner Vilde Nilsen of Norway in the women's standing classic-ski race. Bronze went to Liudmyla Liashenko of the Ukraine.

Vancouver's Emily Young was fourth.

Arendz shy of podium

McKeever, 39, and his guide, Graham Nishikawa, were knocked off the top of the podium for the second time this week by Sweden's Zebastian Modin in the men's visually impaire classification. They also won silver in the short distance classic-ski race on Thursday.

In a deep men's standing classification, Charlottetown-born Mark Arendz sprinted to a fourth-place result after earning a silver medal in Saturday's season-opening biathlon race.

Competition in Finland wraps up Tuesday and Wednesday with the final two biathlon events ahead of the Christmas break.

Also Sunday, Whitehorse skier Emily Nishikawa finished a personal-best 23rd in World Cup action in the 10 km individual start classic-ski race in Davos, Switzerland.

"I am thrilled," said the 29-year-old after stopping the clock in 27 minutes 54.5 seconds. "I have been outside the top 30 for a long time and to break through today felt great."

The two-time Olympian sat 11th midway through the race but fell off the pace in the final lap.

Therese Johaug led wire-to-wire and clocked 26:06.9 to defeat fellow Norwegian Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg, while Finland's Krista Parmakoski was third (26:26.1). Cendrine Browne of Saint-Jerome, Que., was 44th (28:35.7).

Other Canadian results: