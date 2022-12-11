Para-nordic athlete Collin Cameron tops Canada's 3-medal Sunday in Finland

Canada's Para-nordic athletes celebrated a triple-medal Sunday in the skate-ski sprint races at a World Cup event in Vuokatti, Finland.

Collin Cameron of Bracebridge, Ont., captured his first victory of the season in the men's sit-ski race, while Christina Picton of Fonthill, Ont., and Natalie Wilkie, from Salmon Arm, B.C., sprinted to back-to-back silver.

Cameron boasts five career wins, including a 2019 world championship title.

"I'm really happy with how the day went," the 34-year-old told Nordiq Canada. "It's a very different course than usual, so it was a great opportunity to play with some different race tactics and try and transfer a lot of the work from the summer."

Cameron, one of the most respected athletes in the Para-nordic world, took advantage of slick boards to control the field in each of his three rips around the 800-metre Vuokatti track.

He set the top qualifying time, leading the 12 fastest skiers into the head-to-head heats and was first across the finish line in the semifinals and final.

"The course was really narrow, so I was pretty focused on biding my time until an opportunity opened up just off a small downhill and really pushed that area," said Cameron. "I was able to get passed two guys that started ahead of me. From there it was just ski well and hard to the finish straight, and then hard to the line."

Yerbol Khamitov of Kazakhstan, joined Cameron on the medal podium in second place, while Ukraine's Taras Rad skied to bronze.

Derek Zaplotinsky, of Smoky Lake, Alta., was seventh and Ethan Hess of Whistler, B.C., 15th.

'Sprint day always a blast'

In the women's sit-ski sprint competition, Christina Picton celebrated her second World Cup podium in as many days.

I think the technique focus I had throughout the summer training is a huge contributor. — Canada's Christina Picton on her early-season success

"Sprint day is always a blast. The fast-paced action is honestly my favourite of all the race distances," said the 29-year-old. "I was really pleased with how I skied in the final after making some adjustments from the qualifier."

The Paralympian finished behind Germany's Anja Wicker, with South Korea's Yunji Kim claiming bronze.

Picton's breakthrough weekend began with her first career World Cup silver on Saturday in the five-kilometre distance.

"I think the technique focus that I had throughout the summer training is a huge contributor as well as having the experience from Beijing [at the 2022 Olympics] and previous seasons," she said. "I've also got an improved sled set up that is amazing to finally race on."

Lyne Marie Bilodeau, of Magog, Que., who also reached her first podium on Saturday, was fourth in Sunday's sprint.

'Today was all about skiing smart'

Two-time Paralympian Natalie Wilkie bolted to her 14th career cross-country ski podium in the women's 1.2 km sprint standing classification.

"I'm happy with how I skied and I'm pretty excited about winning back-to-back silver medals," said the 21-year-old. "Today was all about skiing smart and I feel that I played some good cards today.

"I was able to keep myself in good position throughout the heats. The biggest factor was my coaches and team keeping me on track today."

Norway's Vilde Nilsen won the women's standing gold while Ukraine's Liudmyla Liashenko rounded out the podium.

Mark Arendz, of Hartville, P.E.I. was seventh in the men's standing classification. Jesse Bachinsky, of Kenora, Ont., and his guide, Levi Nadlersmith of Boissevain, Man., were 12th in the men's visually impaired classification.

Canada 4th in mixed relay in Norway

Four of Canada's Olympic stream athletes joined forces in a rare World Cup mixed team relay in Beitostolen, Norway on Sunday.

Katherine Stewart-Jones (Chelsea, Que.), Antoine Cyr (Gatineau, Que.), Dahria Beatty (Whitehorse) and Olivier Léveillé (Sherbrooke, Que.) clocked an eighth-place time of 55:40.5 in the 4x5 km classic/free mixed event.

The Norwegians pulled off a one-two finish, led by its second squad in 54:04.0, with the first crew clocking 54:09.5. Sweden clocked 54 :10.5 to collect bronze.