Watch the closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

The closing ceremony is set to begin, with Canadian athlete Brent Lakatos selected to lead the country as flag-bearer at the National Stadium in Tokyo ahead of the Paralympic flame being extinguished.

Lakatos, the 41-year-old wheelchair racer from Dorval, Que., will take on the honour of bearing the flag merely hours after competing in his last race in Tokyo.

The athlete was the final Canadian to compete and claimed a fourth-place finish in the men's T54 marathon. He had captured four silvers at these Games, increasing his career Paralympic medal count to 11.

Medal count

Canada closes out the games with 21 medals total: five golds, 10 silvers, and six bronze won by 16 athletes.

Eight of those were won in the pool at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Para swimmer Aurélie Rivard leaves Tokyo with five podium finishes, one of these being achieved alongside other Canadian women in the 4x100-metre freestyle relay.

Eight other medals fell in the realm of athletics, three track cycling, one judo, and one triathlon.

The medal in judo, a silver, was won by Canada's opening ceremony flag-bearer Priscilla Gagné.

Canada finishes ranked 23rd in the standings and has the 19th highest amount of medals at the Games.

China tops the standings with a massive amount of 207 medals, 96 of those being gold. Great Britain takes the second place spot with 124 medals (41 gold.)

Meanwhile, the United States earned 104 medals — short of the Russian Paralympic Committee's total of 118 — the U.S. won more gold and silver medals, pushing the Americans in front.

