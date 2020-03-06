Canada's wheelchair rugby team beats Sweden, remains undefeated at Paralympic qualifier

Canada's wheelchair rugby team continued its strong start to the IWRF Paralympic qualification tournament by beating Sweden 55-39 in Richmond, B.C. on Friday.

Canada overcame its toughest test so far in the tournament and now hold a perfect 4-0 record with two games remaining in the preliminary round.

A back-and-forth battle ensued early on with both teams creating scoring opportunities. Zak Madell found an opening late in the first quarter to make it 7-6 for Canada, but Tomas Hjert quickly responded with a game-tying try for Sweden.

The Swedish team pulled off an impressive score that beat the buzzer when Conrad Hilderbrand managed to haul in a long pass just as time expired in the first quarter.

Hjert tied the game up at 12 points apiece in the second quarter, but Madell continued his strong tournament performance by scoring a try to reestablish Canada's one-point lead. The Okotoks, Alta., native scored again just before halftime to give Canada a 24-21 lead.

Canada wheels in backwards for the point; 33-23 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperSeries?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/g4XjwCi1yc">pic.twitter.com/g4XjwCi1yc</a> —@CDNParalympics

Canada began to separate in the third quarter when Fabien Lavoie connected with Shayne Smith for a try that put Canada on top 35-23. Sweden's Roger Lindberg cut the Canadian lead down to nine points in the fourth, but the team was unable to close the gap as Canada held on for the win.

Canada will next face Germany tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET. The top four teams after the preliminary round will play off in two semifinal matches to decide the final two spots in the wheelchair rugby competition at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

CBC Sports has a free live stream of all of Canada's matches at the 2020 wheelchair rugby Paralympic Games qualifier from Richmond, B.C. Watch all the action here.