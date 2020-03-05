Canada's wheelchair rugby team dominates Colombia for 2nd win at Paralympic qualifier

Canada's wheelchair rugby team claimed a dominant 62-35 victory over Colombia in their preliminary round match at the IWRF Paralympic qualification tournament in Richmond, B.C. on Thursday.

Jhon Orozco Nuñez of Colombia used his speed to get around Canadian defenceman Trevor Hirschfield for one of the first scores of the game, but Canada quickly responded by grabbing a 7-5 lead with less five minutes to go in the first quarter.

Colombia's Carlos Neme cut into the Canadian lead after securing a pass and spinning around Fabien Lavoie for a try, but Zak Madell led the charge as Canada extended its lead to four points entering the second quarter.

Defenceman Cody Caldwell of Canada scored a try in the second to extend his team's lead to seven points, and the Canadians took control from there.

Lavoie went in untouched to make it a 24-14 game with just over three minutes to play in the half, and he added more points by powering past Neme to help put Canada up 29-17. Mike Whitehead scored to give Canada a 31-17 lead at halftime.

Caldwell hauled in a long pass to make the score 37-18, and Whitehead increased Canada's lead to 21 points with a score later in the third quarter. Canada's Travis Murao completed a pass in traffic to Whitehead for a score that gave the team a commanding 48-25 lead entering the final quarter.

Shayne Smith, Anthony Létourneau and Murao scored for Canada down the stretch to secure the win.

Opening win over Switzerland

Canada kicked off the tournament with a hard-fought 53-38 win over Switzerland in their opening match of the preliminary round on Wednesday. The team next faces Brazil tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET before gearing up for games against Sweden and Germany on Friday.

WATCH | Wheelchair Rugby Paralympic Games Qualifier: Switzerland vs Canada:

Wheelchair Rugby Paralympic Games Qualifier from Richmond, B.C. 1:45:05

Initially set up as a two-pool format involving eight teams, it became a seven-team round robin after Thailand withdrew over health concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Sweden and Switzerland remain in the competition along with the Canadians. The top four teams after the preliminary round will play off in two semifinal matches to decide the final two spots in the wheelchair rugby competition at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Canada is currently ranked fifth overall in the International Wheelchair Rugby Federation rankings, the highest among all teams in the tournament.

CBC Sports has a free live stream of all of Canada's matches at the 2020 wheelchair rugby Paralympic Games qualifier from Richmond, B.C. Watch all the action here.