Canadian Paralympic Committee grants $200K to support domestic Para sport programming

The Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) announced the recipients of the 2023-34 Paralympic Sport Development Fund grants on Thursday, with $200,000 going to support Para sport programming and initiatives in Canada.

Eighteen organizations from seven provinces will receive this year's grants, varying from $5,000 to $15,000.

Introduced in 2016, the Paralympic Sport Development Fund provides grants for projects that help develop pathways for Canadian Para athletes, including competition and training opportunities, the purchase of adaptive equipment, coaching development and recruitment initiatives. Funds can be used to support new programs or the expansion of existing successful initiatives.

The Paralympic Sport Development Fund has granted over $1.2 million to Para sport organizations in Canada since its inception.

"Congratulations to each recipient of the Paralympic Sport Development Fund and thank you for your incredibly valuable work and leadership," said Karen O'Neill, CEO of the CPC, in a release. "At the foundation of a strong, healthy, growing Paralympic sport system is quality programming and opportunities to participate in sport at all levels, just like what the grantees provide.

The funding is being distributed to organizations at the local, regional and provincial levels, covering a wide range of Para sports.

"It has been a challenging few years for many organizations, but these recipients have continued to introduce more people to Para sport, help their participants further develop their skills, and evolve their overall programming to best fit the needs of their athletes," O'Neill said.

2023-24 grant recipients and projects: