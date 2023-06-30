Canadian Paralympic Committee grants $200K to support domestic Para sport programming
18 organizations from 7 provinces will receive grants to fund growth, development
The Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) announced the recipients of the 2023-34 Paralympic Sport Development Fund grants on Thursday, with $200,000 going to support Para sport programming and initiatives in Canada.
Eighteen organizations from seven provinces will receive this year's grants, varying from $5,000 to $15,000.
Introduced in 2016, the Paralympic Sport Development Fund provides grants for projects that help develop pathways for Canadian Para athletes, including competition and training opportunities, the purchase of adaptive equipment, coaching development and recruitment initiatives. Funds can be used to support new programs or the expansion of existing successful initiatives.
The Paralympic Sport Development Fund has granted over $1.2 million to Para sport organizations in Canada since its inception.
"Congratulations to each recipient of the Paralympic Sport Development Fund and thank you for your incredibly valuable work and leadership," said Karen O'Neill, CEO of the CPC, in a release. "At the foundation of a strong, healthy, growing Paralympic sport system is quality programming and opportunities to participate in sport at all levels, just like what the grantees provide.
The funding is being distributed to organizations at the local, regional and provincial levels, covering a wide range of Para sports.
"It has been a challenging few years for many organizations, but these recipients have continued to introduce more people to Para sport, help their participants further develop their skills, and evolve their overall programming to best fit the needs of their athletes," O'Neill said.
2023-24 grant recipients and projects:
-
Sportability BC
Boccia – British Columbia
Host training camp and competition to enhance its athlete development.
-
Alpine Ontario Alpin
Para alpine – Ontario: Connect year-round athlete programming and develop long lasting interface programming for youth Para athletes.
-
BC Adaptive Snowsport
Para alpine – British Columbia: Give access to programming and support for three U16 Para athletes and a guide for a visually impaired athlete.
-
The Steadward Centre for Personal & Physical Achievement
Para athletics – Alberta: Host a Para athletics pre-season camp that allows coaches and athletes from across Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and the Territories to come together and learn, as well as support Para athletes to attend a national event.
-
Club d'athlétisme du Rouge et Or de l'Université Laval
Para athletics – Quebec: Create a structure to host a group of Para athletes in its "Sport-Etude".
-
Active Badminton Club
Para badminton – Manitoba: Create opportunities so Para athletes can train and get access to competitions and mentorship.
-
Ontario Equestrian
Para equestrian – Ontario: Introduce riding via clinics across Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, which is phase two of a project that was successful in 2022.
-
Edmonton Adaptive Sports Association
Para ice hockey – Alberta: Provide specialized equipment for its try-it events and new players.
-
Islanders Sledge Hockey Association
Para ice hockey – Ontario: Buy equipment for new players to facilitate recruitment as well as help with tournament fees for its two teams to give them opportunities to participate in more events in their area.
-
Cross Country Alberta Society
Para nordic – Alberta: Give access to online training about the Paralympic world to their coaches and host some try-it events during the winter to help with recruitment.
-
Pacific Sea Wolves
Para Swimming – British Columbia: Give two Para coaches the opportunity to visit another organization so they can increase their knowledge, and give access to certification to its coaches so they can improve their skills with Para athletes.
-
Table Tennis Saskatchewan
Para table tennis – Saskatchewan: Increase the opportunities for one-on-one coaching for Para athletes and the quality of training by purchasing two robots, and develop a program of clinics/camps for Para athletes and coaches in the Carlysle areas.
-
Ottawa-Carleton Wheelchair Sports Association
Wheelchair basketball – Ontario: Purchase four adjustable chairs for try-it events to increase the experience of potential players, which will help with recruitment.
-
CURLSASK
Wheelchair curling – Saskatchewan: Increase the number of competitive wheelchair curlers in Saskatchewan by giving them access to training camps during the year.
-
TRYumph Gymnastics Academy
Wheelchair fencing – Ontario: Give an opportunity to Para athletes to get involved in wheelchair fencing, which includes purchasing new chairs and fencing frames to increase opportunities to learn and start the sport.
-
Ontario Para Network
Wheelchair tennis – Ontario: Acquire new wheelchairs and racquets to help recruit youths in the Toronto area, including targeting athletes 16 years old and older to increase the number of participants in the group. The goal is 10-15 Para athletes to allow for greater competition and training.
Parasport New Brunswick
Multi-Sport – New Brunswick: Give access to multi-sports programming for Para athletes across New Brunswick and increase knowledge about Para sport by giving access to development sessions for all coaches across the New Brunswick.
PacificSport Regional Centre
Multi-Sport – British Columbia: Provide an opportunity for junior wheelchair athletes (12-20 years old) to train and participate on sports teams at both the recreational and competitive levels.