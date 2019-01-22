Canadian para skier Alana Ramsay captures silver at worlds
Calgary native adds to her impressive medal haul
Canada's Alana Ramsay captured a silver medal in the women's giant slalom event at the world Para alpine world championships in Slovenia on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old Calgary native, who was third in the same event at the 2017 Worlds, shed more than two seconds off her first-run, finishing with a total time of two minutes 23.20 seconds. It was Canada's first medal of this world championships.
"The second run went much better. I feel like I came out and I showed my skiing ability in that second run," said Ramsay, a two-time Paralympic medallist in 2018. "To come back and show what I can do and what I've been training [for], it means a lot."
CBC Sports' live stream coverage of the world para alpine championships continues with the men's slalom Wednesday at 4 a.m. ET.
