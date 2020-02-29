Canadian women's sitting volleyball on brink of Paralympic berth after advancing to Halifax final
Canada defeats Slovenia to set up all or nothing gold-medal clash with Ukraine
The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team is one win away from securing a spot at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Canada cruised by Slovenia with a thumping 3-0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-17) semifinal victory at a qualifying event in Halifax on Friday.
Canada remains undefeated in this win-and-you're-in, five team round-robin tournament, having dropped only one set on route to the final.
The team will now face Ukraine, who stormed back from two sets down to defeat Germany 3-2 (21-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-8) in the other semis.
Canada and Ukraine will now meet in Saturday's gold-medal match, with an Olympic berth on the line. Both top-ranked teams clashed earlier in the tournament, with Canada sweeping to a straight sets victory during round-robin play.
CBCsports.ca will have live coverage of both medal games, beginning with Germany vs. Slovenia for bronze on Saturday at noon ET. The action continues at 2 p.m. ET with Canada vs. Ukraine for a shot at Paralympic glory in the gold-medal match.
