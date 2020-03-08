Canada's wheelchair rugby team qualifies for Tokyo Paralympics
Canada went 7-0 in the tournament to earn Paralympic berth
Canada's wheelchair rugby team is heading to the Tokyo Paralympics after they defeated Columbia 57-46 at the IWRF Paralympic qualification in Richmond, B.C. on Sunday.
The tournament was initially set up as an eight-team, two-pool format, but went to a seven-team round robin after Thailand withdrew over health concerns in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meaning, the winners of the two semifinal games would be awarded a spot at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Entering the semifinals, Canada was 6-0, including a 62-35 win over Columbia in their second game of the tournament. This game turned out to be much closer. Canada led 13-10 after the first quarter and 27-23 at halftime. However, they pulled ahead in the second half, finishing the third quarter with a commanding 41-34 lead.
✈️TOKYO 2020 BOUND ✈️<a href="https://twitter.com/WCRugbyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WCRugbyCanada</a> wins 57-46 over Colombia and officially clinches their ticket to the Paralympics 🎉 <a href="https://t.co/VCVC7XzmkR">pic.twitter.com/VCVC7XzmkR</a>—@cbcsports
In the final quarter, Columbia started out fast with a quick try, but Canada responded with two of their own and never looked back, en route to victory and Paralympic berth.
The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics run from Aug. 25 - Sept. 6, and CBC is the host broadcaster.
