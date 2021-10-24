Canada shakes off rust at wheelchair curling worlds with pair of wins

Canada bounced back from an opening loss by winning a pair of round-robin games Sunday at the world wheelchair curling championship.

Mark Ideson's team defeated Switzerland 6-3 in the afternoon session before topping host China 4-2 in the evening.

"We're happy to get in the win column," he said. "It's been a long time since we've been in a competitive environment, so we knew there was going to be rustiness. We're going to build momentum from the loss yesterday."

The Canadians, who fell to the United States on Saturday, were in a six-way tie at 2-1 after five draws of play at the Ice Cube.

Sweden was alone in first place at 3-0.

Ideson and teammates Jon Thurston, Ina Forrest and Dennis Thiessen were scheduled to play Sweden and Scotland on Monday.

Competition continues through Saturday.