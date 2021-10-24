Canada shakes off rust at wheelchair curling worlds with pair of wins
2-1 squad faces unbeaten Sweden, Scotland on Monday in Beijing
Canada bounced back from an opening loss by winning a pair of round-robin games Sunday at the world wheelchair curling championship.
Mark Ideson's team defeated Switzerland 6-3 in the afternoon session before topping host China 4-2 in the evening.
"We're happy to get in the win column," he said. "It's been a long time since we've been in a competitive environment, so we knew there was going to be rustiness. We're going to build momentum from the loss yesterday."
The Canadians, who fell to the United States on Saturday, were in a six-way tie at 2-1 after five draws of play at the Ice Cube.
Sweden was alone in first place at 3-0.
Ideson and teammates Jon Thurston, Ina Forrest and Dennis Thiessen were scheduled to play Sweden and Scotland on Monday.
Competition continues through Saturday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?