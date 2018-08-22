Ouellet leads Canadian women to world wheelchair basketball quarter-final vs. China

​Canada rode a fourth-quarter charge to a 61-52 victory over winless Brazil on Wednesday to secure a quarter-final berth on the women's side at the world wheelchair basketball championships in Hamburg, Germany.

The Canadians broke open a tightly contested game in the final quarter, outscoring their opponent 18-8 to secure third place in Pool A and a date with China (4-1) on Thursday.

"They were strong and our shots didn't fall in the beginning, but once it started working and we changed our defence a little bit we figured it out," said Ouellet, who is working towards her PhD in biomedical engineering at the University of Southern California. "It was a little bit late, but better late than never.

"Obviously this win was important for the rankings, but just mentally this win was important right before a quarter-final. We know everybody here is a good team and we have to be ready to show up right from the first quarter."

The 29-year-old Ouellet, who hails from Quebec City, tied for a game high with 26 points and added eight rebounds and five assists while Kady Dandeneau added 18 points.

Canadian men now spectators

The win improved Canada's record to 3-2 while Brazil leaves Germany with a 0-5 mark.

Watch highlights of men's final game:

Canada failed to make it to the quarter-finals after losing 79-68 to Poland. Nikola Goncin had a game high 25 points in a losing cause. 1:15

Meanwhile, the Canadian men's squad was eliminated from medal contention on Tuesday following a 79-68 loss to Poland in the crossover game.

Poland shot 61 per cent from the field, and Canada had no answer on how to slow their opponent's offence enough to close the gap.

Regina's Nik Goncin topped the Canadians with 25 points, while Robert (Bo) Hedges of Fort St. John, B.C., added 10.