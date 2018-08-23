Canadian women eliminated in quarter-finals at wheelchair basketball worlds

The Canadian women's wheelchair basketball team will not be leaving the world championships with a medal.

The team suffered a 63-56 loss to China in the quarter-finals on Thursday in Hamburg, Germany.

China held a three-point lead at halftime, but defensive lapses and turnovers by the Canadians in the second half allowed China to stretch the lead.

"It's a young team. We only have one starter who played in Rio on this team. It's all players who need playing time and minutes against good teams to be better at this level," Team Canada head coach Marc Antoine Ducharme said.

"This experience helps us to grow up as a team. We still have two big years to improve and be ready for Tokyo."

Cindy Ouellet of Quebec City lead the way for Canada with 23 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Arinn Young, of Legal, Alta., had 15 points while Kady Dandeneau, of Pender Island, B.C., added 11 points.

The Canadian women return to action in the consolation round on Friday, while the Canadian men will play their final match in a placement game on Saturday.