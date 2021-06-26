U.S. shuts down Canada to claim gold at para-hockey worlds

Declan Farmer had two goals and an assist as the United States defeated Canada 5-1 Saturday in the gold-medal game of the 2021 IPC World Para Hockey Championship.

Travis Dodson, Josh Pauls and David Eustace also scored for the U.S., which won its fifth championship and ninth medal overall. Jack Wallace added three assists.

Billy Bridges scored for Canada, which defeated the U.S. 2-1 in the preliminary round.

It was a rematch of the 2019 final in Ostrava, which the Americans won 3-2 in overtime. The 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier Saturday, Russia beat South Korea 7-0 in the bronze-medal game.

The top five teams at the tournament qualified for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics. Host Czech Republic edged Norway 2-1 in Friday's fifth-place game.

Farmer opened the scoring on a power play 7:28 into the first period, and Dodson made it 2-0 at the 10:33 mark.

Bridges scored with just over a minute remaining in the first to cut the American lead to 2-1 heading into the first intermission.

Pauls restored the two-goal U.S. lead with a power-play goal 4:20 into the second period, and Farmer scored his second of the game as the period was winding down.