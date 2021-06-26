U.S. shuts down Canada to claim gold at para-hockey worlds
Declan Farmer scores 2 goals to help Americans win 5th world championship
Declan Farmer had two goals and an assist as the United States defeated Canada 5-1 Saturday in the gold-medal game of the 2021 IPC World Para Hockey Championship.
Travis Dodson, Josh Pauls and David Eustace also scored for the U.S., which won its fifth championship and ninth medal overall. Jack Wallace added three assists.
Billy Bridges scored for Canada, which defeated the U.S. 2-1 in the preliminary round.
It was a rematch of the 2019 final in Ostrava, which the Americans won 3-2 in overtime. The 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATCH l U.S. tops Canada to win World Para Ice Hockey Championship:
Earlier Saturday, Russia beat South Korea 7-0 in the bronze-medal game.
The top five teams at the tournament qualified for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics. Host Czech Republic edged Norway 2-1 in Friday's fifth-place game.
Bridges scored with just over a minute remaining in the first to cut the American lead to 2-1 heading into the first intermission.
Pauls restored the two-goal U.S. lead with a power-play goal 4:20 into the second period, and Farmer scored his second of the game as the period was winding down.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?