Canada rides power play, experience to win over U.S. in para-hockey worlds opener
James Dunn and Tyler McGregor scored power-play goals to help Canada open the world para-hockey championship with a 2-1 victory over the United States on Saturday in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
Liam Hickey and Anton Jacobs-Webb each had one assist and Dominic Larocque made 15 saves.
"It was awesome to be back on the ice," Hickey said. "Our entire team is very grateful to be in competition again. We are happy to start off the tournament with a win and we are extremely excited to carry the momentum forward and play our next game."
Brody Roybal scored for the Americans.
The Canadian roster features 13 players that won silver at the 2019 world para-hockey championship. Canada last won gold at the tournament in 2017.
Canada faces South Korea on Sunday, with play continuing through June 26.
