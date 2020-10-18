Canadian wheelchair racers Lakatos, Smyth show out in Switzerland with 5 combined medals
Lakatos wins gold, silver, 2 bronze across 4 races, Smyth strikes gold in 5,000
Canadian wheelchair racers Brent Lakatos and Tristan Smyth had a very successful weekend at the Swiss Nationals in Arbon, Switzerland, capturing five medals at the event.
Smyth won gold in the T-53/T-54 5,000-metre race, while fellow Canadian Brent Lakatos collected a bronze in that race, as well as gold in the 1,500m, silver in the 400m, and another bronze in the 100m.
In the 5,000, the 35-year-old Smyth finished with a time of 10 minutes and 37.42 seconds. American Daniel Romanchuk finished in second with a time of 10:49.72, while Lakatos finished in third with a time of 10:50.07.
On Friday, Lakatos won gold in the 1,500m race with a time of 2:55.99. In second, was Great Britain's David Weir with a time of 2:56.52, and in third came Romanchuk with a time of 2:57.02.
The 40-year-old Lakatos also picked up a silver medal in the 400m, posting a time of 49.92 seconds, behind Romanchuk (45.82), but ahead of Tähti.
