McGregor, Hickey shine for Canada in 8-0 win over South Korea at para-hockey worlds

Tyler McGregor scored a hat trick and Liam Hickey added two goals and three assists as Canada shut out South Korea 8-0 on Sunday at the world para-hockey championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Combine for 5 goals, 8 points as Canadians outshoot opponent 28-3

The Canadian Press ·
Liam Hickey, left, had two goals and five points in Canada's 8-0 victory over South Korea on Sunday at the para-hockey world championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Tyler McGregor scored a hat trick to help the Canadians improve to 2-0. (Twitter/@HockeyCanada)

Auren Halbert scored two goals and Corbyn Smith had a single as Canada improved to 2-0 in the preliminary round

"We had different players stepping up and had some guys come into the lineup that really helped us out," said Canadian head coach Ken Babey from Ostrava, Czech Republic. "We played a solid team game and we created a lot of offensive opportunities that we were able to capitalize on."

Dominic Larocque and Adam Kingsmill split goaltending duties. Canada outshot South Korea 28-3.

WATCH | Canada picks up 2nd win at para hockey worlds:

Canada moves to 2-0 at World Para Hockey Championships

Sports

5 hours ago
4:01
Canada crushed South Korea 8-0 Sunday at the World Para Hockey Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic. 4:01

Canada will play the Czech Republic on Tuesday. Play continues through Saturday.

The Canadian roster features 13 players that won silver at the 2019 world para-hockey championship. Canada last won gold at the tournament in 2017.

