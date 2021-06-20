McGregor, Hickey shine for Canada in 8-0 win over South Korea at para-hockey worlds
Combine for 5 goals, 8 points as Canadians outshoot opponent 28-3
Tyler McGregor scored a hat trick and Liam Hickey added two goals and three assists as Canada shut out South Korea 8-0 on Sunday at the world para-hockey championship.
Auren Halbert scored two goals and Corbyn Smith had a single as Canada improved to 2-0 in the preliminary round
"We had different players stepping up and had some guys come into the lineup that really helped us out," said Canadian head coach Ken Babey from Ostrava, Czech Republic. "We played a solid team game and we created a lot of offensive opportunities that we were able to capitalize on."
Dominic Larocque and Adam Kingsmill split goaltending duties. Canada outshot South Korea 28-3.
WATCH | Canada picks up 2nd win at para hockey worlds:
Canada will play the Czech Republic on Tuesday. Play continues through Saturday.
The Canadian roster features 13 players that won silver at the 2019 world para-hockey championship. Canada last won gold at the tournament in 2017.
