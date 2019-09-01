Parapan Am Games: Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team earns silver
Canadian squad entered gold-medal match with Paralympic berth already secured
While Canada didn't end the Games on a winning note, it entered the match with a spot in the 2020 Paralympics already in place after defeating Colombia on Friday.
Nikola Goncin led Canada with 12 points in Saturday's loss, while Patrick Anderson added 11. Joshua Turek paced the U.S. with 18.
The Canadians were undefeated in Lima heading into the final, rebounding nicely from a disappointing showing at the 2018 world championships, where Canada was defeated by Poland in the round of 16.
The Americans controlled the game from the opening tip-off, with the Canadians never holding a lead.
Any chance for a Canada comeback was thwarted in the third quarter when the Americans used a 15-0 run to make it a 29-point lead heading into the fourth.
Canada shot just 27 per cent and had 15 turnovers compared to just seven for the U.S.
With files from The Canadian Press
