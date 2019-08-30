Parapan Am Games: Canada's women's wheelchair basketball team punches ticket to Tokyo

The Canadian women's wheelchair basketball team is heading to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after a clutch 61-40 semifinal win over Brazil at the Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru on Thursday.

Canada and the United States, the tournaments two undefeated teams, will face off for the gold medal Friday. It will be Canada's sixth consecutive finals appearance at the tournament having won gold in 1999 and 2003, and silver in 2007, 2011 and 2015.

AMAZING!!!! The women's wheelchair basketball team beat Brazil in the semi finals and qualified for Tokyo 2020. Watch the game highlights here <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lima2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lima2019</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WCBballCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WCBballCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/yv3SxWZMLj">pic.twitter.com/yv3SxWZMLj</a> —@CDNParalympics

"There are so many emotions right now. I'm just thankful we pulled through. That was a really great team win. We just kept working minute by minute and it paid off. We are going to Tokyo," said co-captain Arinn Young.

The 2019 championship game will be a rematch of the Toronto 2015 finals in which Canada was edged by the U.S. 80-72.

"I think Canada is all about redeeming ourselves right now. We had a rough go a little bit for the last couple of years and I think the world needs to see what Canada can do in that gold medal game. We are going to get the job done," said Young.

In the pool, Canada's Myriam Soliman won bronze in the S6 100-metre backstroke.