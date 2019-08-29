Parapan Am Games: Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team on verge of Paralympic berth
1 win away from Tokyo 2020 after big win over Peru
The Canadian men's wheelchair basketball team is one win away from earning a berth into the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after trouncing Peru 78-31 in their quarter-final match at the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games on Wednesday.
The undefeated Canadians (4-0) will now face Colombia (3-1) in the semifinals on Friday. The winner of that game moves on to play in the gold medal final and is guaranteed a spot at next year's Paralympics. The United States (4-0) takes on Argentina (3-1) in the other semifinal.
Vincent Dallaire of Quebec City opened the scoring 13 seconds into the game and Canada never looked back. They tallied a 26-5 lead in the first quarter and by halftime the spread increased to 47-12.
Deion Green of Victoria, B.C. scored a game-high 14 points and added 5 assists. Colin Higgins of Fredericton and David Eng of Montreal, Que. both had 13 points in the win. Eng also had 5 assists.
"It's always a fun one playing the home team in their home Games, so that was a good time for us and a good push going into the semifinals. It was a fun one. All week the fans have been awesome. They have been cheering for Canada as well as Peru, but I knew tonight would be a pretty cool feeling for them. It was a great atmosphere," said Chad Jassman of Calgary, Alta.
