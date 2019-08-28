Parapan Am Games: Canada falls just short of defending wheelchair rugby title

Canada fell just short of defending its Parapan Am Games title in wheelchair rugby, dropping a 58-47 decision to the United States in the gold-medal game.

The Canadians trailed just 14-12 after the first quarter, but their opponents were able to pull ahead as the game went on. Canada will now go home with the silver medal.

The team ends the event with a 5-2 record, those two defeats coming at the hands of their American rivals.

With the final loss, Canada has not secured an automatic berth in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and will need to play in a last-chance qualification tournament next year.

"It wasn't our greatest game. We did have a game plan but didn't execute it as well as we should have to win a gold medal," Patrice Dagenais said.

WATCH | Canada falls to U.S. in wheelchair rugby gold medal game:

United States beats Canada 58-47 to claim the gold medal, while the Canadians settle for silver. 1:15

"We still have another chance to qualify for Tokyo. We're disappointed about our loss but we're still confident that we can book a ticket to Tokyo in a year. We're still trying to keep things positive."

Cycling

Canada's Para cyclists continued to excel at the velodrome, winning three medals for the second consecutive day.

In the women's tandem time trial, Canada stood atop the first two steps of the podium once again, with Annie Bouchard and pilot Evelyne Gagnon pulling off a gold-medal time of 1:15.310, and fellow Canadians Carla Shibley and pilot Meghan Lemiski finishing in 1:16.132 for the silver.

Marie-Claude Molnar, a Games veteran with two Paralympic Games and two Parapan Am Games to her name, also added a silver medal for Canada at the velodrome.

Swimming

It was another golden night in men's S14 action in the pool as Canada won its third gold in the classification. After Nicholas Bennett won two golds over the past two nights, it was Tyson MacDonald's turn to reach the top of the podium.

He finished first in the 100m backstroke in a time of 1:04.24, a day after winning a bronze. He had a strong final 50 to overtake the lead and never looked back. Bennett finished fourth.

Angela Marina and Krystal Shaw each earned a silver medal, in the women's S14 100m backstroke and S7 100m backstroke, respectively. Arianna Hunsicker claimed the fourth medal of the night, a bronze in the women's S10 100m backstroke.

Canada has now accumulated 10 medals in the pool in only three days.

Athletics

Canada's Para track and field athletes added a gold and a silver medal on the day.

F38 discus thrower Jennifer Brown won her second Parapan Am Games medal in the discipline, tossing a season-best 29.35.

Jennifer Brown shows how proud she is to represent Canada in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lima2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lima2019</a> 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦Watch live on our Facebook <a href="https://twitter.com/AthleticsCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AthleticsCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/zsZE5DRVmn">pic.twitter.com/zsZE5DRVmn</a> —@CDNParalympics

In his first Parapan Am Games, 18-year-old Zachary Gingras raced to a silver medal in the T38 400m final with a time of 53.16 seconds, a personal best.

He originally finished in third but was bumped up to silver following a lane infraction by a Mexican runner.

Wheelchair basketball

The Canadian women's wheelchair basketball team concluded round-robin play with a 3-0 record following a 79-21 triumph over Mexico.

The result was never in doubt as Canada took control of the game from the first minute of play, with all 12 players contributing to the score line.

They finish first in their group and will move into a semifinal duel with Brazil set for Thursday.



On the men's side, Canada also finished the preliminary stage 3-0 thanks to a 79-73 victory against Argentina in the late game on Tuesday.

They trailed by one point at the half before taking over in the third quarter. The men's tournament moves into the quarter-finals stage, with Canada now set to challenge Peru in a game to be played Wednesday.