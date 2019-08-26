Parapan Games: Nicholas Bennett wins gold in 100-metre breaststroke

Nicholas Bennett won Canada's first medal in the pool, securing gold in the men's 100-metre breastroke SB14 final at the Parapan Games on Sunday.

The 15-year-old native of Victoria B.C., finished with a time of one minute, 9.40 seconds.

"It feels amazing. I'm just here for the team and this is just a plus. I'm really happy. I saw my family and thought of all my friends back home and that got me going," said Bennett.

Argentina's Elian Araya took second with a time of one minute, 10.49 seconds.

While Canada's Tyson MacDonald (1:13.99) just missed the podium finishing fourth behind bronze medallist Felipe Caltran Vila Real (1:13.46) of Brazil.

Shot put

Canada also medalled in men's shot put thanks to seven-foot-two-inch thrower Greg Stewart.

The resident of Kamloops B.C. took silver with a mark of 14.96 metres, just edging Venezuela's Jesus Ortega (14.67) who finished third.

"I'm really grateful I had the opportunity to throw today," said Stewart. "I threw my back out on Wednesday and I could barely walk on Thursday plus I had to sit on a plane for 15 hours so that was a bad combination. Our physio and massage did a wonderful job of putting me back together. So a big victory for me was just to show up. I think 14.96 was my best throw on this trip, I'm happy with that."

But the day ultimately belonged to American Joshua Cinnamo who set a new world record with his 16.49.

From left to right: Jesus Ortega from Venezuela, Joshua Cinnamon from the United States and Gregory Stewart from Canada. (Miriam Jeske/Lima 2019)

Track

For the second straight day, Canada's Liam Stanley returned to the track to claim a spot on the podium.

After winning silver in the men's 1,500-metre on Saturday, the Victoria B.C., native added a bronze to his collection with another stellar performance, this time in the men's 400m.

Despite a close finish, the 22-year-old edged Venezuela's Oscar Riveros by six-tenths of second to capture bronze with a time of 55.22 seconds.

Reflecting on his grueling past two days of races Stanley said, "It kind of gave me the energy, I've done it before. I knew I wasn't going to be as fast I could have been but it definitely builds my confidence when you get on the podium. It sets me up well for worlds in Dubai."

Brazil's Vitor Antonio de Jesus claimed gold with a finishing time of 52.78, while Venezuela's Omar Monterola (55.12) won silver.

From Left to right: Colombia's Omar menterol, Brazil's Vitor Antonio de Jesus and Canada's Liam Stanley. (Paul Vallejos/Lima 2019)

Wheelchair rugby

Canada's wheelchair rugby team has advanced to the semifinals.

Having wrapped up preliminary pool play with a 4-1 record the team will meet Brazil on Monday for a chance to play for gold.

Should they win, Canada will face either the United States or Colombia in Tuesday's final.