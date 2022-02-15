Canada's men's Paralympic hockey team includes strong mix of veterans, newcomers

Canada announced the 17 players who will make up its men's para ice hockey team at the Paralympic Games in Beijing on Tuesday.

The team includes 10 previous Paralympic medallists, while seven players will make their debuts when they begin competition on March 5 against the rival Americans.

Paralympic veterans Billy Bridges, Greg Westlake and Adam Dixon are returning, making their sixth, fifth and fourth appearances, respectively.

Ben Delaney, Dominic Larocque and Tyler McGregor are each making their third Paralympic appearance. Rounding out the seasoned players are Rob Armstrong, James Dunn, Tyrone Henry and Liam Hickey, who will all be returning for a second time.

The seven new players hoping to make their mark for Team Canada are Rod Crane, Anton Jacobs-Webb, Adam Kingsmill, Zach Lavin, Antoine Lehoux, Garrett Riley and Branden Sison.

"The 17 players named to Team Canada have shown unwavering perseverance, dedication and commitment as part of the selection process, and we are excited to cheer them on," said Hockey Canada CEO, Tom Renney. "Whether they are returning to the Paralympics or competing in their first Games, we hope that each athlete is proud to wear the Maple Leaf and be part of a team that inspires Canadians across the country."

The Canadian men are coming off a silver-medal performance in Pyeongchang in 2018, where they were defeated by the United States.

Canada will be looking to return to the top of the Paralympic podium for the first time since 2006.The Canadians are currently ranked No. 2 in the world behind the United States, most recently winning the silver medal at both the 2019 and 2021 world championships.

"Any chance to wear the Maple Leaf is very special, and it is an honour to be a part of this team and to compete for a gold medal in Beijing," said McGregor. "We hope that any young Canadian watching our team will be inspired and see an opportunity to get in a sled on the ice and chase their dreams."

The men's competition runs from March 4 to March 12. Canada will play in Group A alongside the U.S., China and Korea. The top two teams from the round-robin will automatically move into the semifinals, with the bottom two teams playing in the quarter-finals.