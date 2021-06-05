Canada qualifies for PR3 mixed coxed four rowing event at Tokyo Paralympics
Coxswain Laura Court cites team's patience in COVID-19 pandemic for achievement
Canada's PR3 mixed coxed four is headed to the Tokyo Paralympics after finishing first at a qualifying regatta Saturday in Gavirate, Italy.
Bayleigh Hooper (Chatsworth, Ont.), Andrew Todd (Thunder Bay, Ont.), Victoria Nolan (Toronto), Kyle Fredrickson (Duncan, B.C.) and coxswain Laura Court (St. Catharines, Ont.) improved upon their event-best race time from the heats to finish first in the PR3 Mix4+ final in seven minutes 8.87 seconds.
Brazil finished second to qualify.
"I think what is working so well is that through all of this we've tried to have patience and stick to what we know how to do."
In the PR2 mixed double final, Jessye Brockway (Mill Bay, B.C.) and Jeremy Hall (St. Paul, Alta.) finished third. Italy and Australia finished first and second respectively qualified for Tokyo.
"I'm tremendously proud of both crews," coach John Wetzstein said. "We've been through a lot, as has everyone. We achieved our best performances to date and regardless of what the outcomes mean for each crew, we are looking forward."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?