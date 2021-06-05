Skip to Main Content

Paralympics

Paralympics

Canada qualifies for PR3 mixed coxed four rowing event at Tokyo Paralympics

Canada's PR3 mixed coxed four is headed to the Tokyo Paralympics after finishing first at a qualifying regatta Saturday in Gavirate, Italy. "I don't think it has fully hit me yet," says coxswain Laura Court of St. Catharines, Ont.

Coxswain Laura Court cites team's patience in COVID-19 pandemic for achievement

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian rowers, bottom, improved their finish time from the heat races Saturday to finish first in the PR3 Mix4+ final in seven minutes 8.87 seconds in Gavirate, Italy to secure a Paralympic berth for this summer in Tokyo. (Submitted by Maren Derlien/Rowing Canada Aviron )

Canada's PR3 mixed coxed four is headed to the Tokyo Paralympics after finishing first at a qualifying regatta Saturday in Gavirate, Italy.

Bayleigh Hooper (Chatsworth, Ont.), Andrew Todd (Thunder Bay, Ont.), Victoria Nolan (Toronto), Kyle Fredrickson (Duncan, B.C.) and coxswain Laura Court (St. Catharines, Ont.) improved upon their event-best race time from the heats to finish first in the PR3 Mix4+ final in seven minutes 8.87 seconds.

Brazil finished second to qualify.

"I still can't believe it happened. I don't think it has fully hit me yet," Court said. "It is definitely pretty emotional considering everything that's happened over the past year.

"I think what is working so well is that through all of this we've tried to have patience and stick to what we know how to do."

In the PR2 mixed double final, Jessye Brockway (Mill Bay, B.C.) and Jeremy Hall (St. Paul, Alta.) finished third. Italy and Australia finished first and second respectively qualified for Tokyo.

"I'm tremendously proud of both crews," coach John Wetzstein said. "We've been through a lot, as has everyone. We achieved our best performances to date and regardless of what the outcomes mean for each crew, we are looking forward."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now