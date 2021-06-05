Canada qualifies for PR3 mixed coxed four rowing event at Tokyo Paralympics

Canada's PR3 mixed coxed four is headed to the Tokyo Paralympics after finishing first at a qualifying regatta Saturday in Gavirate, Italy.

Bayleigh Hooper (Chatsworth, Ont.), Andrew Todd (Thunder Bay, Ont.), Victoria Nolan (Toronto), Kyle Fredrickson (Duncan, B.C.) and coxswain Laura Court (St. Catharines, Ont.) improved upon their event-best race time from the heats to finish first in the PR3 Mix4+ final in seven minutes 8.87 seconds.

Brazil finished second to qualify.

"I still can't believe it happened. I don't think it has fully hit me yet," Court said. "It is definitely pretty emotional considering everything that's happened over the past year.

"I think what is working so well is that through all of this we've tried to have patience and stick to what we know how to do."

In the PR2 mixed double final, Jessye Brockway (Mill Bay, B.C.) and Jeremy Hall (St. Paul, Alta.) finished third. Italy and Australia finished first and second respectively qualified for Tokyo.

"I'm tremendously proud of both crews," coach John Wetzstein said. "We've been through a lot, as has everyone. We achieved our best performances to date and regardless of what the outcomes mean for each crew, we are looking forward."