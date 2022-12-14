Cameron, Wilkie headline 4-medal day for Canada at Para nordic World Cup

For the second day in a row, Canada's Para nordic athletes claimed four World Cup podium finishes.

Collin Cameron and Natalie Wilkie both captured a silver medal in the men's and women's 10-kilometre individual-start classic-ski races, respectively, at the Para nordic World Cup in Vuokatti, Finland on Wednesday.

The 34-year old Cameron finished second and clocked a 26:28.5 in the sit-ski race behind Italy's Giuseppe Romele in 26:28.5, while Yerbol Khamitov, of Kazakhstan, took bronze with a time of 28:14.1.

The Bracebridge, Ont. native secured his third medal of the week, now with gold and two silver medals.

"My goal today was to just pace the hills well and try to be very mindful of where other athletes are," said Cameron. "There are lots of places where you just can't pass competitors or ski side-by-side because there is literally no room. It was all about pace and racing smart. I'm really happy to be on the podium again."

Canadian teammate and development skier Ethan Hess, of Whistler, B.C., placed 10th with a time of 32:05.0.

Paralympic veteran Natalie Wilkie won silver in the women's standing competition of the 10km race with a time of 34:44.5 en route to her 15th career World Cup podium — four of which have come this week.

"It was another good day for me, and everything lined up for a great race: good conditions, fast skis, ideal grip wax," said Wilkie. "I feel that I'm skiing with more confidence at the World Cup level and getting more consistent race results than in years past."

Canada's Natalie Wilkie competes in the women's middle distance free technique standing on day eight of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre on March 12, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

The 21-year old Wilkie was joined on the podium by fellow Canadian Brittany Hudak, of Prince-Albert, Sask., who took bronze with a 35:16.2, which earned her a second medal in as many days.

Norway's Vilde Nilsen won gold with a time of 34:17.8.

Lyne-Marie Bilodeau captured her second medal of the week, and her career — with bronze in the women's sit-ski race. The 21-year-old from Magog, Que., who was third in the season-opener, finished with a time of 40:05.9.

Germany's Anja Wicker set the golden time of 33:03.9. Korea's Yunji Kim took second at 39:29.9.

Jesse Bachinsky, of Kenora, Ont., and his guide, Levi Nadlersmith, of Boissevain, Man., combined for a seventh-place finish in the men's visually impaired classification with a time of 37:04.2.

The Para-Nordic World Cup continues on Friday in Vuokatti with three biathlon events.