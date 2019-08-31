Carla Shibley chosen as Canada's flag bearer for Parapan Am closing ceremony

Three-time Parapan Am Games cycling medallist Carla Shibley of Calgary will be Canada's flag bearer at the Lima 2019 closing ceremony on Sunday alongside her pilot Meghan Lemiski of Edmonton.

Shibley and Lemiski have medalled in all three of their events in Lima, with one still remaining — the road race — on Sunday morning.

They opened with a gold medal in the women's tandem individual pursuit on the track and followed it up with a silver in the 1,000-metre time trial.

They made the podium in the mixed tandem time trial on the first day of road cycling Friday, winning a bronze medal behind two male bikes.

Shibley, a visually impaired athlete, is part of Cycling Canada's NextGen program. She also tried the sport of goalball before moving to Para cycling around five years ago.

"This is unexpected and an honour and I'm super excited to be able to share this experience with my pilot because I wouldn't be here without her," said Shibley. "This experience of having my first Games, I've had the best experience possible so far. I couldn't have asked for it to be better."

The 28-year-old Shibley and 38-year-old Lemiski have been a team since last September, and their three medals have contributed to a 10-medal haul from Canada's Para cycling team in Lima so far.