Carla Shibley chosen as Canada's flag bearer for Parapan Am closing ceremony
Para cyclist has earned 3 medals so far in Lima; will be joined by pilot Meghan Lemiski
Three-time Parapan Am Games cycling medallist Carla Shibley of Calgary will be Canada's flag bearer at the Lima 2019 closing ceremony on Sunday alongside her pilot Meghan Lemiski of Edmonton.
They opened with a gold medal in the women's tandem individual pursuit on the track and followed it up with a silver in the 1,000-metre time trial.
They made the podium in the mixed tandem time trial on the first day of road cycling Friday, winning a bronze medal behind two male bikes.
Shibley, a visually impaired athlete, is part of Cycling Canada's NextGen program. She also tried the sport of goalball before moving to Para cycling around five years ago.
"This is unexpected and an honour and I'm super excited to be able to share this experience with my pilot because I wouldn't be here without her," said Shibley. "This experience of having my first Games, I've had the best experience possible so far. I couldn't have asked for it to be better."
The 28-year-old Shibley and 38-year-old Lemiski have been a team since last September, and their three medals have contributed to a 10-medal haul from Canada's Para cycling team in Lima so far.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.