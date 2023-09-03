Canada's women's Para hockey team to face U.S. for gold at World Challenge after dominant win
Canadian forward Vanessa Racine scores hat trick in 9-0 victory over Great Britain
Canada's women's Para hockey team advanced to the final at the Women's World Challenge for the second straight year with a dominant 9-0 win over Great Britain on Saturday in Green Bay, Wisc.
Vanessa Racine scored a hat trick and Raphaëlle Tousignant continued her impressive play with two goals and an assist, repeating her performance from Friday's 4-2 win over Team World.
The surging Canadians outshot the British 29-0, handing the fledgling team their third straight loss in the tournament. Great Britain launched its women's Para hockey program in 2021.
Canada (2-1) will face the defending champion United States (3-0) in a rematch of last year's final. The gold-medal game is set for Sunday at 4 p.m. ET, with live coverage available on the International Paralympic Committee's YouTube channel.
The U.S. closed out round-robin play on Saturday with a 7-0 win over Team World (1-2), which consists of players from 12 countries.
Alyssa White added two goals for Canada in Saturday's lopsided win, while Myriam Adam and captain Alanna Mah also found the back of the net. Canada set the tone early and led 6-0 after a 17-shot first period.
Susi Marguerite played the entire game in net for Great Britain. The British tightened things up defensively in the second and third periods, including three penalty kills, but they were ultimately unable to keep up with the experienced Canadians.
🇨🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/CSHWT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CSHWT</a>'s Alyssa White with her 2nd goal of the tournament! 🚨<br><br>🇨🇦 Team Canada have a healthy lead ahead of 🇬🇧 Team Great Britain as we enter the second period. 🏒<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ParaIceHockey?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ParaIceHockey</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomensWorldChallenge23?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomensWorldChallenge23</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Citi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Citi</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/ParaSport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ParaSport</a>—@paraicehockey
Hosted by World Para Ice Hockey, the tournament serves as an important stepping stone toward establishing a women's Para hockey world championship, with the ultimate goals of increasing female participation in the sport and having it added to the Paralympic program.
Canada's 19-player roster features 13 returning players from last year's silver-medal squad, with Tara Chisholm back as head coach.
Canada roster
Forwards
- Myriam Adam
- Aubree Clements
- Sheena Darnley
- Hadley Frittenburg
- Hailey King
- Alanna Mah
- Vanessa Racine
- Raphaëlle Tousignant
- Alyssa White
Defenders
- Peggy Assinck
- Claire Buchanan
- Hailey Halik
- Meghan Harris
- Émilie Charron-Pilotte
- Alicia Souveny
- Mackenzie Spong
Goalies
- Tracey Arnold
- Marie-Ève Croteau
- Jessie Gregory