Canada clinches Paralympic berth, spot in men's world para-hockey semifinals

Tyler McGregor and Zach Lavin each scored three goals as Canada defeated host Czech Republic 10-0 Tuesday at the 2021 IPC World Para Hockey Championship in Ostrava.

With the win, Canada became the first team to clinch a spot in the 2021 Beijing Paralympics.

Canada won all three of its preliminary-round games and finished atop Group A, earning a spot in Friday's semifinals. Canada will play the winner of Wednesday's quarter-final between the fourth-place team in Group A and the top team in Group B.

Rod Crane added a pair of goals for Canada. Anton Jacobs-Webb and Corbyn Smith also scored, and Billy Bridges had four assists.

Adam Kingsmill made four saves in his first start for Canada.

Canada outshot the Czech Republic 27-4.

"I thought our team had another good game today," Canada head coach Ken Babey said. "We were able to build some momentum in our offence, and we had some different players step up and get their first goals of the tournament.

"We were able to get our younger players some more ice time in the third period to hopefully give them some extra experience as we head into the medal round, and now we look forward to playing in the semifinals."

Canada's Rob Armstrong and James Dunn will miss the remainder of the tournament due to injury.