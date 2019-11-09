Brent Lakatos adds silver to medal haul at World Para Athletics Championships
Canadian topped field on Friday in men's 400m T53
Canadian Brent Lakatos won silver in the men's 400m T53 Final at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai on Saturday with a mark of 48.33.
Lakatos holds the world record for the event in 46.82, set this past summer at the Swiss Nationals. He also won silver for the same event at the London Olympics in 2012.
The 39-year-old from Montreal was coming off a win in the men's 100m T53 event on Friday. He claimed gold in 14.59 and now holds 12 career gold medals at world championships.
Thailand's Pongsakorn Paeyo won gold (48.08) while Shaoqiao Yang of China came third with a mark of 49.52.
Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/BrentLak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrentLak</a> race to the silver medal in the Men's 400m T53 Final, his second medal of this World Championships. 👏👏👏 <a href="https://twitter.com/AthleticsCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AthleticsCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperSeries?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/d7ILJPHiZl">pic.twitter.com/d7ILJPHiZl</a>—@CDNParalympics
Lakatos will next compete in the men's 1500m T54 at the World Championships on Nov. 11.
CBC Sports is providing live coverage of the World Para Athletics Championships. Watch all the action here.
