Canadian Brent Lakatos wins gold at World Para Athletics Championships
39-year-old Paralympic gold medalist finished with mark of 14.59
Canadian Brent Lakatos won a gold medal in the Men's 100m T53 event at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai on Friday with a mark of 14.59.
The 39-year-old Montreal, Que., native previously won a gold medal in the same event at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, and he is also the current world record holder with a mark of 14.10 that he set in 2017.
GOLD | Canada's <a href="https://twitter.com/BrentLak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrentLak</a> does it again 🥇<br><br>The Paralympic champion is now a 12-TIME World champion, winning the men's 100m T53 at the World <a href="https://twitter.com/ParaAthletics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ParaAthletics</a> Championships 🇨🇦<a href="https://t.co/sWKLQrXaCN">https://t.co/sWKLQrXaCN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AthleticsCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AthleticsCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dubai2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dubai2019</a> <a href="https://t.co/eFOcVOJuP2">pic.twitter.com/eFOcVOJuP2</a>—@cbcsports
CBC Sports is providing live coverage of the World Para Athletics Championships from Dubai. Watch all the action here.
