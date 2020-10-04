Skip to Main Content
Canada's Brent Lakatos wins London Marathon men's wheelchair race

A racing wheelchair that Brent Lakatos of Dorval, Que., designed earlier this year paid instant dividends on Sunday as he won the men's event at the London Marathon in one hour, 46 minutes and four seconds.

7-time Paralympic medallist clocks 1:46:04 after 2018 Berlin Marathon victory

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Brent Lakatos smiles as he crosses the line to win the men's elite wheelchair race at the 2020 London Marathon in central London on Sunday. (Richard Heathcote/AFP via Getty Images)

A racing wheelchair that Brent Lakatos designed earlier this year paid instant dividends on Sunday as the native of Dorval, Que., won the men's event at the London Marathon.

The 40-year-old, who lives about 140 kilometres northwest of London in Longborough, England, crossed the finish line in one hour, 46 minutes and four seconds on a cool, wet day.

Lakatos, who has won seven Paralympic medals and 11 world track titles, also prevailed at the 2018 Berlin Marathon.

In 2019, he won two gold medals and a silver at the World Para Athletics Championships for a total of 18 podium finishes, including 13 gold, in his career.

Lakatos is hoping to make a fifth Summer Games appearance at the Tokyo Paralympics next summer.

WATCH | Lakatos races to 12th career World Para gold medal in 2019:

Brent Lakatos races to a 12th career World Para gold medal

11 months ago
4:51
Montreal's Brent Lakatos won the men's 100-metre T53 event at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai on Friday in a time of 14.59 seconds. It's Lakatos' 12th World Para gold medal. 4:51

"I absolutely love racing," Lakatos told Athletics Canada before Sunday's race. "I have been looking forward to the London Marathon all summer."

Lakatos also said his training had increased leading into Sunday's event.

"My training has been going quite well recently, which has given me a lot of confidence. When my confidence is high, I believe that I can take on the world and win."

Comments

