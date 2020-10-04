Canada's Brent Lakatos wins London Marathon men's wheelchair race

A racing wheelchair that Brent Lakatos designed earlier this year paid instant dividends on Sunday as the native of Dorval, Que., won the men's event at the London Marathon.

The 40-year-old, who lives about 140 kilometres northwest of London in Longborough, England, crossed the finish line in one hour, 46 minutes and four seconds on a cool, wet day.

Lakatos, who has won seven Paralympic medals and 11 world track titles, also prevailed at the 2018 Berlin Marathon.

In 2019, he won two gold medals and a silver at the World Para Athletics Championships for a total of 18 podium finishes, including 13 gold, in his career.

Lakatos is hoping to make a fifth Summer Games appearance at the Tokyo Paralympics next summer.

"I absolutely love racing," Lakatos told Athletics Canada before Sunday's race. "I have been looking forward to the London Marathon all summer."

Lakatos also said his training had increased leading into Sunday's event.

"My training has been going quite well recently, which has given me a lot of confidence. When my confidence is high, I believe that I can take on the world and win."