Benoît Huot retires after iconic Paralympic swim career

​Canadian swimmer Benoît Huot, a 20-time Paralympic medallist and member of the Order of Canada, retired from the sport on Tuesday at age 35.

His last of five Paralympic competitions came in 2016 at Rio, where the Longueuil, Que., native finished third in the men's 400-metre freestyle S10 for his 20th medal.

"It's time to hang up my Speedo," Huot said in a statement released by Swimming Canada. "It was the greatest of honours to represent our country and I'm proud to have been able to fulfill all my competitive dreams.

"Sport is the most amazing school of life and I had the privilege of being its student for the past 25 years."

The nine-time Paralympic champion, who also won 32 medals across six world championships, was born with a malformation in his right leg commonly known as club foot.

At his first Paralympic Games at Sydney in 2000, Huot won three gold medals and three silver. He followed that performance with his most productive Games four years later, capturing five gold and a silver in Athens.

The reality is that Benoit has transcended sport and will leave a legacy of sportsmanship, courage and dignity. — Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi on retiring Paralympian Benoit Huot

Huot was named Canada's flag-bearer at the closing ceremony at the 2012 Paralympics in London after a three-medal effort, including a world record in the 200 individual medley SM10.

"Benoit is one of the most celebrated Paralympians worldwide but he is so much more than all the accolades and achievements I could list," said Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi. "The reality is that Benoit has transcended sport and will leave a legacy of sportsmanship, courage and dignity."

El-Awadi added Huot "was and will always be an ambassador for swimming, the entire Paralympic movement, and an inspiration to anyone who feels they can't do or achieve something."

In 2015, he competed at the IPC world championships and Glasgow and later that summer at the Parapan Am Games in Toronto, earning a gold and four silver.

On Dec. 30, 2016, Huot was named a member of the Order of Canada, which celebrates Canadians who have excelled in their field or who have demonstrated exceptional dedication or service to their country.

Huot was made a Knight of the National Order of Quebec last year for "outstanding achievement" in his field.

Now a swimming commentator for ICI Radio-Canada Télé, Huot now intends to continue his mission with youth with disabilities through various initiatives, including the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Foundation and Canadian Paralympic Committee.