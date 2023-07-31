Mixed doubles wheelchair curling added to 2026 Paralympic Games for 1st time

Wheelchair mixed doubles curling added to the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games is music to the ears of Karen O'Neill.

The CEO of the Canadian Paralympic Committee says that addition plays to the country's strength in the sport.

Since four-person wheelchair team curling was introduced to the Paralympic program in 2006 — the rule is one person on the team must be female — Canada has finished on the podium every time with three gold medals and two bronze.

"When I look at the depth now in wheelchair curling, and the talent and the shifts in some of the coaching, it's only going in one direction and that's up," O'Neill said Monday.

"So, I couldn't be more excited about increased opportunity, especially mixed, to shine a further spotlight I think on one of Canada's best kept secrets around wheelchair curling."

The International Paralympic Committee announced Monday both curling disciplines will be played in Milano Cortina.

The first two world wheelchair mixed doubles championships were held in 2022 and 2023.

'Strong potential'

Canada's Collinda Joseph and Dennis Thiessen earned a bronze medal in Richmond, B.C., in March behind winner Latvia and runner-up U.S.

"At these events, alongside traditional curling nations, relatively new member associations finished on the podium," said World Curling Federation head of competitions Eeva Roethlisberger said Monday in a statement.

"It shows the discipline's strong potential."

The 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Italy will be held March 6-15 with wheelchair curling held at Cortina Olympic Stadium.