Watch the 2022 Winter Paralympics opening ceremony in Beijing
Live coverage begins on Friday at 6:30 a.m. ET
The world was a different place when the 2022 Beijing Olympics came to an end on February 20.
On Friday, the Paralympics will take centre stage amid a war in Ukraine that began days after the Olympics ended.
Live coverage of the opening ceremony at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing begins on Friday at 7:30 p.m. local time (6:30 a.m. ET) on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Check your local listings for broadcast times in your area.
The broadcast will also be presented in described video and American Sign Language.
Team Canada, which captured eight gold medals, four silver and 16 bronze at PyeongChang 2018, will be led by flag-bearers Ina Forrest and Greg Westlake.
Heading to his fifth Paralympics, the 35-year-old Westlake, of Oakville, Ont., has helped the Canadian Para men's hockey team earn all three medal colours with gold at Torino 2006, silver in Pyeongchang and bronze in Sochi.
Team Canada is comprised of 49 athletes, including four guides, for the Beijing Paralympics. The list features 25 medallists and 19 rookies.
The Games will run from March 4-13.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?