Canada's Aurélie Rivard breaks para swimming world record in 400m freestyle
Aurélie Rivard of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., broke her second para swimming world record in as many days Sunday, clocking four minutes 26.69 seconds in the women's 400-metre freestyle S10.
Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., native set world mark in 200 free on Saturday
The 2016 triple Paralympic gold medallist set the world mark in the 200 free S10 on Saturday in 2:05.38.
Rivard, 23, collected five medals at the world championships in September, raising her career total to 14.
