Aurelie Rivard earns 2nd gold medal at para swimming championships

Canadian wins 100-metre freestyle in a meet record of 59.83 seconds

Canada's Aurelie Rivard picked up her second gold medal of the world para swimming championships when she set a meet record of 58.93 seconds in the 100-metre freestyle s10 event on Thursday in London. (Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old from St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., picked up her second gold medal of the world para swimming championships on Thursday when she swam a 59.83 seconds in the 100-metre freestyle s10.

The time also represented a championship meet record.

Earlier, the Canadian swimmer won gold in the 50 s10 on the opening night of the London meet.

Rivard has also competed at a pair of Paralympics. Her latest gold medal is also her fourth career world title, after she also won the 50 and 400 free events in 2015, in addition to her 50 free win in London.

Her world championships debut came in 2010 when she was just 14 years old. 

The championships, which also serve as the first qualifying opportunity for Tokyo 2020, run until Sunday at the London Aquatics Centre. Finals will be streamed daily beginning at 1 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca.

WATCH | Complete coverage of Day 4:

Watch as the world's premier para swimmers compete for gold and the chance to earn a coveted 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games berth, from London, GBR. 0:00
