Frédérique Turgeon, Alana Ramsay add to medal haul at para alpine World Cup
Canadians post second 2-3 finish in as many days at La Molina, Spain
Montreal's Frédérique Turgeon and Calgary's Alana Ramsay stood second and third on the podium for a second consecutive day following the women's slalom at a para alpine World Cup on Saturday in La Molina, Spain.
Ramsay reached the World Cup podium for the first time this season on Friday after finishing fourth and sixth on two occasions earlier this week.
She has been trying to regain confidence in Spain after a non-injury crash in February during training for the world championships, where she won silver in giant slalom.
"I'm still working on getting back on my skis," Ramsay told Alpine Canada. "I am looking forward to feeling like myself and getting back into what I love doing best – bashing gates and going fast."
McKeever, Wilkie medal at para nordic event
The 39-year-old crossed the finish line in 24 minutes 24.3 seconds to edge Dmytro Suiarko of Ukraine by 32.6 seconds. Suiarko's teammate, Iaroslav Reshetynskyi was third in 25:03.08.
"It was a good day on pretty hot skis," said McKeever. "The boys in the wax cabin won the race for us today.
"We were in control right from the start. Graham set the perfect pace for us today. It was another great team race and nice to get another win."
In other events, 18-year-old Natalie Wilkie of Salmon Arm, was second (21:24.3) in the women's 7.5 km standing classification, followed by Emily Young in sixth (22:18.9) and Brittany Hudak in seventh (22:29.3).
"Natalie skied really well," said Canadian head coach Robin McKeever. "Her legs were a bit heavy and had a couple of stumbles on a steep climb, but still managed to ski the fastest third lap of all the women."
Vilde Nilsen of Norway won the event in 20:41.5 while Ukraine's Iuliia Batenkova was third in 21:45.7.
Mark Arendz of Charlottetown placed sixth in the men's 10 km standing division.
