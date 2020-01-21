Canada's Mac Marcoux tops the podium again at para alpine World Cup

Mac Marcoux of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., with Ottawa's Tristan Rodgers as his guide, just can't stop winning.

The pair, in their first World Cup season together, grabbed a seventh-straight victory this year. Marcoux, who missed all of last season because of a back injury, and Rodgers, clocked in with a combined time of one minute 53.08 seconds in the men's visually impaired giant slalom.

"Tristan and I are pumped to come out on top today. We had a pretty big mistake in the top section of the second run but managed to regain composure and charge the bottom section. We're looking forward to tomorrow's giant slalom. The fatigue is setting in so we're going to have to dig deep," said Marcoux, who prior to this year had never reached the podium in Kranjska Gora.

Alexis Guimond of Gatineau, Que., claimed another silver in the men's standing GS with a time of 1:54.46. Guimond now has five medals this season after the second day of competition in Slovenia.

"Today went pretty good and I had some solid skiing. Nice to have a really tight race. Had a little mistake that cost me the win but I'm happy with my skiing and consistency," said Guimond.

Calgary's Kurt Oatway did not finish in yesterday's race but rebounded with a silver medal of his own in the men's sitting GS after clocking in at 1:54.24.

"Today was pretty good. I had a tough go yesterday, crashed pretty hard but it was good. Had some fast skis, good edges. Had a few bobbles here and there that cost me a little time but all in all it was a good day," said Oatway.

Action resumes again tomorrow with another day of giant slalom.