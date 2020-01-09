Canada's Mac Marcoux claims 2nd gold at season-opening para alpine World Cup
Mollie Jepsen, Alexis Guimond add to Canadian podium results in Switzerland
Canada's Mac Marcoux grabbed his second win in as many days in the para alpine skiing World Cup circuit on Thursday.
The 22-year-old Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., native was guided by Ottawa's Tristan Rodgers in Veysonnaz, Switzerland with a time of one minute 04.91 seconds.
"We had a really good day. We had a good plan and executed really well. Super excited to come out with the win. Today was a lot more conservative of a set than yesterday but it was really fun," said Marcoux, in only his second World Cup race with Rodgers.
🚨 Podium Alert 🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/mac_marcoux?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mac_marcoux</a> guided by Tristan Rodgers stood atop the podium on day two of super-G action. <a href="https://twitter.com/JepsenMollie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JepsenMollie</a> finished in 2nd for her second podium of the season and <a href="https://twitter.com/AlexisGuimond?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlexisGuimond</a> finished in 3rd. <br>📸 Luc Percival <a href="https://t.co/qjxmGI0kJO">pic.twitter.com/qjxmGI0kJO</a>—@Alpine_Canada
Jepsen, coming off a one-year injury layoff herself and gold yesterday, finished second in the women's standing category at 1:11.83.
"It was pretty sweet. Nice to be on the track again. Set was awesome. I'd like to pick up some speed for tomorrow." said Jepsen, 20, of West Vancouver, B.C..
Alexis Guimond, a native of Gatineau, Que., added to Canada's success at the season opener and placed third (1:06.81) in the men's standing race.
"It went great, good skiing. I had a lack of confidence at the start and I was feeling a little under the weather but really glad I pulled this one out," said Guimond.
Action resumes Friday with the final super-G races.
