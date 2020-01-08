Skip to Main Content
Trio of Canadians golden at season-opening para alpine World Cup

Paralympics

Alpine Skiing

Canada's Mac Marcoux and Mollie Jepsen enjoyed fasts return to the para alpine skiing World Cup circuit on Wednesday. Teammate Kurt Oatway completed the trio of gold medals at the first event of the season from Switzerland.

Mac Marcoux, Mollie Jepsen, Kurt Oatway all top podium in Switzerland

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Mac Marcoux, seen above at the 2018 Paralympics, won gold in his return to the para alpine skiing World Cup after a one-year injury layoff on Wednesday in Veysonnaz, Switzerland. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Marcoux, the 22-year-old Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., native, won gold in the men's visually impaired event in Veysonnaz, Switzerland after he missed the entirety of last season with an injury.

"We've had a long return to snow. It's super exciting to be back in a race environment and to know that the amount of time we took to come back was the right decision. We couldn't be more stoked to be back on the top step," said Marcoux.

Marcoux was guided by Ottawa's Tristan Rodgers to first place in one minute 3.47 seconds.

Jepsen, coming off a one-year injury layoff herself, placed atop the women's standing category at 1:11.68.

"It was a sweet day, I'm stoked to be back racing. Happy to put down some stuff on the speed track," said Jepsen, 20, of West Vancouver, B.C..

Calgary's Kurt Oatway, a Paralympic super-G champion, triumphed in 1:04.48 in the men's sitting race.

"Today was good, it was a very interesting course. A lot of airs, leaving the ground quite often. All in all, it was a good day" said Oatway, 35.

Action resumes Thursday with super-G races.

