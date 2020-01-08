Trio of Canadians golden at season-opening para alpine World Cup
Mac Marcoux, Mollie Jepsen, Kurt Oatway all top podium in Switzerland
Canada's Mac Marcoux and Mollie Jepsen enjoyed fast returns to the para alpine skiing World Cup circuit on Wednesday.
Marcoux, the 22-year-old Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., native, won gold in the men's visually impaired event in Veysonnaz, Switzerland after he missed the entirety of last season with an injury.
"We've had a long return to snow. It's super exciting to be back in a race environment and to know that the amount of time we took to come back was the right decision. We couldn't be more stoked to be back on the top step," said Marcoux.
Marcoux was guided by Ottawa's Tristan Rodgers to first place in one minute 3.47 seconds.
After missing last season due to injury, Mac Marcoux makes a dazzling leap back to the top.<br><br>🥇 Mac Marcoux and Tristin Rodgers 🇨🇦<br>🥈 Giacomo Bertagnolli and Andrea Ravelli 🇮🇹<br>🥉 Patrick Jensen and Amelia Hodgsou 🇦🇺 <a href="https://t.co/LISyW3pq2p">pic.twitter.com/LISyW3pq2p</a>—@ParaSnowSports
Jepsen, coming off a one-year injury layoff herself, placed atop the women's standing category at 1:11.68.
"It was a sweet day, I'm stoked to be back racing. Happy to put down some stuff on the speed track," said Jepsen, 20, of West Vancouver, B.C..
🚨 Podium alert 🚨 <a href="https://twitter.com/JepsenMollie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JepsenMollie</a> , <a href="https://twitter.com/KOatway?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KOatway</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/mac_marcoux?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mac_marcoux</a> guided by Tristan Rodgers all won gold in the inaugural World Cup races of the season. 🥇 The team is excited to get back on the track tomorrow. 📸 Luc Percival <a href="https://t.co/5xElTYjKWE">pic.twitter.com/5xElTYjKWE</a>—@Alpine_Canada
Calgary's Kurt Oatway, a Paralympic super-G champion, triumphed in 1:04.48 in the men's sitting race.
"Today was good, it was a very interesting course. A lot of airs, leaving the ground quite often. All in all, it was a good day" said Oatway, 35.
Action resumes Thursday with super-G races.
