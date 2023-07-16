Canada's Smeenk advances to men's T34 800m final at worlds with record-setting performance

Canadian wheelchair racer Austin Smeenk continued his strong showing at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris on Sunday, advancing to the men's T34 800-metre final with a record-setting performance.

The 26-year-old from Oakville, Ont., posted a time of one minute 38:10 seconds to finish second in his heat, shaving 1.33 seconds off the Americas record he set in May. Smeenk had the second-fastest time among the eight qualifiers, as Thailand's Chaiwat Rattana set a world championship record in 1:37.88.

Smeenk, a two-time Paralympian, will look to capture his third medal in Paris after claiming silver in the men's T34 100m and bronze in the T34 400m. Monday's final is scheduled for 5:40 a.m. ET.

Canada denied gold due to disqualification

Canada appeared to win gold in the final event of the penultimate day, but a disqualification bumped the Canadians off the 4x100m universal relay podium.

Smeenk, Bianca Borgella, Zachary Gingras and Marissa Papaconstantinou initially finished first with a time of 47.24, but it was determined upon review that Smeenk started the last leg before Gingras could complete the final exchange.

"I'm not sure if I went early, or if I had a bigger, more powerful start than we anticipated," Smeenk told Athletics Canada. "Either way, we didn't manage to make the exchange in the final handoff and it's not a very proud moment."

The gold medal was awarded to Japan, with Great Britain and Brazil taking bronze and silver, respectively. The event is for athletes of all disability classifications.

"I think we just showed that Canada is fully capable of being on top of the podium in the relay," Papaconstantinou said. "Hopefully in Paris next year, we can show the world that that is where we belong."

The Canadian relay squad advanced to the final earlier in the day in national record time (48.15).

WATCH | Highlights from Day 8:

World Para Athletics Championships Paris: Day 8 highlights show Duration 26:50 Watch the World Para Athletics Championships day eight highlights from Paris.

In other Canadian results, Victoria's Cody Fournie finished fifth in the men's T51 100m final with a time of 22.94, while Quebec City's Anthony Bouchard was eighth in the men's T52 100m final (18.89).

Reigning Paralympic and world champion Nate Riech headlines the Canadian competitors on the final day in Paris, with hopes of retaining his title in the men's T38 1,500m. The 28-year-old from Victoria holds the world record in the event with a time of 3:47.89.

Riech is scheduled to compete at 12:52 p.m. ET, with fellow Victoria native Liam Stanley also lining up in the final.

Nathalie Thirsk of Edmonton will look to reach the podium in the women's T38 400m final, which follows at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Watch live coverage of the World Para Athletics Championships on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Coverage from Paris continues Monday at 3 a.m. ET with the Day 9 morning session.