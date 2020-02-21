Watch the 2020 women's sitting volleyball Paralympic qualifier
Watch live action from the 2020 women's sitting volleyball Paralympic qualifier in Halifax where the final spot at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics is on the line.
Live coverage from Halifax begins on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2020 women's sitting volleyball Paralympic qualifier in Halifax.
Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET with Canada taking on Slovenia.
The winner of the tournament will secure the final spot at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.
Tournament schedule
Wednesday, Feb. 26
- Canada vs. Slovenia, 10 a.m. ET
- Ukraine vs. Germany, 12 p.m. ET
- Slovenia vs. Finland, 5 p.m. ET
- Canada vs. Germany, 7 p.m. ET
Thursday, Feb. 27
- Ukraine vs. Finland, 10 a.m. ET
- Slovenia vs. Germany, 12 p.m. ET
- Canada vs. Ukraine, 5 p.m. ET
- Finland vs. Germany, 7 p.m. ET
Friday, Feb. 28
- Ukraine vs. Slovenia, 10 a.m. ET
- Canada vs. Finland, 12 p.m. ET
- Semifinal #1, 5 p.m. ET
- Semifinal #2, 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, Feb. 29
- Bronze-medal match 12 p.m. ET
- Gold-medal match, 2 p.m. ET
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.