Watch the 2020 women's sitting volleyball Paralympic qualifier

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2020 women's sitting volleyball Paralympic qualifier in Halifax.

Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET with Canada taking on Slovenia.

The winner of the tournament will secure the final spot at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

Tournament schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Canada vs. Slovenia, 10 a.m. ET

Ukraine vs. Germany, 12 p.m. ET

Slovenia vs. Finland, 5 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Germany, 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 27

Ukraine vs. Finland, 10 a.m. ET

Slovenia vs. Germany, 12 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Ukraine, 5 p.m. ET

Finland vs. Germany, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 28

Ukraine vs. Slovenia, 10 a.m. ET

Canada vs. Finland, 12 p.m. ET

Semifinal #1, 5 p.m. ET

Semifinal #2, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 29