Skip to Main Content
Cross-country skiing·Live

Watch the 2021 World Para Nordic Skiing World Cup in Canmore

Watch live action from the Para Nordic World Cup event in Canmore, Alta.

Live coverage begins now

CBC Sports ·

2021 World Para Nordic Skiing World Cup on CBC: Standing Cross Country Sprint

1 hour ago
Live
The worlds' best para athletes hit the trails in cross country action from Canmore, AB. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Para Nordic World Cup event in Canmore, Alta.

Live coverage begins now with the standing cross-country sprint, followed by the sitting cross-country sprint today at 2 p.m. ET.

A full schedule of events, dates, and times are listed below.

Full schedule

  • Tuesday, Dec. 7: Standing Cross Country Sprint (12 p.m. ET), Sitting Cross Country Sprint (2 p.m. ET)
  • Thursday, Dec. 9: Visually Impaired Biathlon Individual (12 p.m. ET), Standing Biathlon Individual (2:20 p.m. ET), Sitting Biathlon Individual (4:15 p.m. ET)
  • Saturday, Dec. 10: Visually Impaired Biathlon Sprint (12 p.m. ET), Standing Biathlon Sprint (3 p.m. ET), Sitting Biathlon Sprint (4:15 p.m. ET)
  • Sunday, Dec. 11: Visually Impaired Biathlon Middle Distance (12  p.m. ET), Standing Biathlon Middle Distance (3 p.m. ET), Sitting Biathlon Middle Distance (4:15 p.m. ET)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now