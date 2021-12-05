Watch the 2021 World Para Nordic Skiing World Cup in Canmore
Watch live action from the Para Nordic World Cup event in Canmore, Alta.
Live coverage begins now
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Para Nordic World Cup event in Canmore, Alta.
Live coverage begins now with the standing cross-country sprint, followed by the sitting cross-country sprint today at 2 p.m. ET.
A full schedule of events, dates, and times are listed below.
Full schedule
- Tuesday, Dec. 7: Standing Cross Country Sprint (12 p.m. ET), Sitting Cross Country Sprint (2 p.m. ET)
- Thursday, Dec. 9: Visually Impaired Biathlon Individual (12 p.m. ET), Standing Biathlon Individual (2:20 p.m. ET), Sitting Biathlon Individual (4:15 p.m. ET)
- Saturday, Dec. 10: Visually Impaired Biathlon Sprint (12 p.m. ET), Standing Biathlon Sprint (3 p.m. ET), Sitting Biathlon Sprint (4:15 p.m. ET)
- Sunday, Dec. 11: Visually Impaired Biathlon Middle Distance (12 p.m. ET), Standing Biathlon Middle Distance (3 p.m. ET), Sitting Biathlon Middle Distance (4:15 p.m. ET)
